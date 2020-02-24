Climate rally held in Lismore as youth ‘scared for our future’

Protesters gathered outside Kevin Hogan's office as part of the Day of Action campaign to ensure something is done about climate change.

JESSICA Chate says youth are “scared for our future”.

That is why she was helped organise a gathering on Saturday in front of Page MP Kevin Hogan’s Lismore office to urge the government to take more action on climate change.

The Lismore event was part of a national Day of Action organised by School Strike 4 Climate, a youth organisation inspired by Swedish schoolgirl and activist Greta Thunberg.

Ms Chate said it was “so distressing” to see what’s happening with the planet, and that led to an “overwhelming fear and anxiety”.

She said while it was easy to lose hope, that’s when “we have to channel that into ‘actually, we have the ability (to make change), it’s just a matter of taking the steps to do it’.”

But she said the Federal Government’s was not taking enough action fast enough.

“We’re ranked one of the lowest in the entire world in climate change action,” she said.

“There’s countries who are shutting down their entire coal industries, there’s countries with goals to switch to renewables — we haven’t even got those.”

While this protest was held on a Saturday, she admitted the School Strike 4 Climate movement had received criticism for holding protests on school days in the past.

“When thousands of young people come together for these actions, they (the government) just disregard it and say ‘go back to school’,” she said.

“Can’t you see this is what we’re saying: We’re not going to go to school if there’s no future to study for?”

The national rally has three demands for the Federal Government: to not have any new coal, oil and gas projects, including the Adani mine; to aim for 100 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030; and to fund a transition and job-creation program for fossil-fuel industry workers and communities.