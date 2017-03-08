Climate mission ends in nation's capital

HE MADE IT: Ballina adventurer Steve Posselt has made it to Canberra on his mission calling for action on climate change.

BALLINA adventurer Steve Posselt has made it.

He completed his 1200km paddle from Ballina to Moruya on the South Coast, and a 180km walk with his ocean-going kayak he calls "Old Yella” up the range to Canberra in the final leg of his latest climate mission.

It's a journey that began in Ballina on New Year's Day - but was also an extension of a previous journey that took him to the US, the UK and France.

He arrived at Parliament House with 18,104 signatures on a petition calling for action on climate change, and handed it to a cross-section of politicians and others involved in climate change action, including Greens' Senators Janet Rice, Lee Rhiannon, MP Adam Bandt, Labor Shadow Climate Change Minister, Pat Conroy, former Liberal leader John Hewson, Ian Dunlop and Phillip Sutton who are both active in climate action at the highest levels, and Adrian Piani, president of Engineers Australia Environmental Chapter.

Steve said that he is proud of the number of signatures he gained for the Climate Emergency Declaration, which can still be signed online at kayak4earth.com.

Steve said that, on his journey, he noticed a "huge difference” in the attitudes between country people and city people on the issue of climate change.

"Country people get it; they see the changes all around them,” he said.

He has taken his kayak to the other side of the world on his crusade, but now it might be left in the shed for a while.