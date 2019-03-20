Menu
Climate change students need to take real action
Opinion

bmuir
by
20th Mar 2019 8:15 AM

The students who went on strike for climate change did something quite admirable, however, there are some hypocrisies that must be addressed:

* They are the first generation of students who have air-conditioning in many classrooms. Previous generations and few students in other countries are afforded such a luxury.
* They have a TV in every classroom room and their classes are all computerised.
* Many of these students spend all day and night on electronic devices.
* More than ever, these students don't walk or ride bikes to school. They arrive in caravans of private cars that choke local roads and worsen peak hour traffic.
* They are the biggest consumers of manufactured goods and update perfectly good expensive luxury items to stay on-trend.
* Their entertainment comes mainly from electronic devices.

So, how about this...
* Tell your teachers to switch off the air-conditioners.
* Use public transport whenever possible.
* Walk or ride to school.
* Switch off your devices and read a book.
* Make a sandwich instead of buying processed fast food.

It's real, tangible action such as this that will make a difference to our environment.

