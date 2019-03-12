Surprising issue could decide election

Polls have Labor and Liberals neck and neck. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

CLIMATE change has emerged as a major issue in the NSW state election, with two polls showing the two major parties running neck and neck in the final days of the campaign.

Some 57.5 per cent of voters say they will consider this issue when casting their ballot on March 23, according to a UComms/ReachTEL poll published in The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

For this group, climate change and protecting the environment ranks behind budget management but ahead of health care, transport, schools and cost of living pressures.

Some 37 per cent of voters said climate change issues would not influence their vote while five per cent were undecided.

The poll of 1019 voters was taken on Thursday also had Labor leading the coalition at 51 per cent to 49 per cent, on a two-party preferred basis.

Meanwhile, a Newspoll published in The Australian on Tuesday suggests the election could result in a minority government in NSW for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

The poll of 1003 voters taken between Friday and Monday found the coalition and Labor are deadlocked on 50 per cent each on a two-party preferred basis.

The NSW coalition government needs to a six-seat majority to govern in its own right.

Liberal Premier Gladys Berejiklian is ranked as the better premier with 41 per cent, head of Labor's Mike Daley on 34 per cent, with 25 per cent of voters uncommitted.