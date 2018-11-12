$10 TV? Huge online shopping sale starts Tuesday night

Click Frenzy is a tri-annual sale that works with participating retailers to offer discount codes and exclusive offers for online shoppers.

CLICK Frenzy Go Wild sale will go live Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 7pm AEST.

To kick off the biggest sale period of the year, check out the details on how the sale works and participating brands before shopping tomorrow night.

WHAT IS CLICK FRENZY

Last year's sale saw lucky shoppers snag some seriously marked-down items such as $10 TVs, iPad Pros and $2 FitBits.

.

WHEN DOES IT START

QLD - 7pm

SA - 7:30pm

NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS - 8pm

NT - 6:30pm

WA - 5pm

HOW IT WORKS

Discount code access will be available on the Click Frenzy site from 7pm AEST. As soon as the clock strikes shopping time, jump on to grab the best deals.

By subscribing to their free email list you can be the first to receive exclusive offers. Once you click on a discount code you will be redirected to the retailer's website where you can complete your purchase.

Click Frenzy will only offer discount codes and does not take payments, all purchases will be made through the retailer.

.

BRANDS OFFERING DEALS

Myer

Sheridan

Rebel

Bonds

House

SONY

Webjet

Platypus

HYPE

BigW

Portmans

Air New Zealand

Endota Spa

Shaver Shop

Chemist Warehouse

Peter Alexander

Supercheap Auto

2XU

Adidas

Adore Beauty

Agoda

Allianz

Ally fashion

Amart Furniture

ASOS

Australis

Bardot

BCF

Bed Threads

Ben Sherman

Berlei

Boohoo

Booking.com

Booktopia

Bridesmaids Only

Bubba Blue

Cantik Bali Villas

Catch.com.au

Cathay Pacific

Cellar Masters

Charles & Keith

Christmas Warehouse

Clark Rubber

Clarks

Colette

Contiki

Cotton On

Country Road

Cross Roads

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Curvy

Dell

Dotti

Dusk

Easy Steps

Factorie

Fiji Airways

Fishing Tackle Shop

Flight Centre

Flybuys Travel

Forever New

Fossil

G Adventures

Hallenstein Brothers

Hotels.com

Jeanswest

Just Jeans

Lincraft

Meriton Suites

Michael Hill

Mon Purse

Nike

Red Balloon

Skechers

Tarte

Thomas Sabo

Wittner

Woolworths

Check out Click Frenzy for the full list of participating brands. Happy shopping!