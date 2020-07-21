Click Frenzy deals: $6 KitchenAid, cheap Dyson, Virgin flights

If you missed bagging a bargain in last month's end-of-financial-year sales, get yourself in front of a laptop for tonight's Click Frenzy.

Julove will run for 53 hours and offer more than 1000 deals and exclusive offers from 150-plus brands in categories such as fashion, food, alcohol, toys, pets, electrical, sport and leisure.

New exclusive deals, shared with News Corp Australia, have revealed the following items will be going on sale:

*Virgin Australia: Up to 30% off domestic flights for travel up to October 31, 2020

*Hoot Holidays: Port Douglas Holiday Package 5nts from $790, twin share. Save 39%

*Bose: up to 50% off headphones

*Harris Scarfe: 40% off all Manchester

*Shaver Shop: Up to 70% OFF our Bestsellers. Included Brands are Dyson, ghd, Gillette, Braun, Philips, Wahl, Oral-B, Homedics.

*HP: 8VY65PA - HP Notebook 14" Laptop. WAS $699. NOW $560. SAVE 20%

*Dyson: Receive an additional 10% off - Only on the Dyson V8 Origin

*Michael Hill: 50% off Silver Jewellery & 30% off Gold Jewellery

*Gorman: 20-70% OFF SITEWIDE

*Fossil: 20% off all Full Priced Items

*Koala Living: 55% off storewide (Dining tables, Couches, Lounge Furniture etc.)

*Adidas: 40% OFF ASSORTED COLLECTION

*E-Living Furniture: Up to 70% Storewide (Bedding, Bedroom & Lounge Furniture)

*Go Gaga deal (99% off): Kitchen Aid for $6 (RRP: $629)

Other deals on offer today include:

City Beach: Up to 70% off

Hairhouse Mermade Hair Exclusive Bundle only $159 (RRP: $223). Includes Mermade Hair Dryer, Mermade Waver and Mermade Clutch.

Thomas Sabo: 20% off sitewide, including jewellery and watches. *Excludes already reduced sale products & gift cards.

digiDirect: 15% off storewide.

mydeal.com.au: Up to 89% Off. More than 3,000 products across furniture, homewares, manchester, appliances, garden and tech

iStrap: 20% off storewide. Reducing prices on Straps, Bands & Accessories for Apple Watch, starting from only $15.20.

Ugg Express: UGG Muffin Slipper: was $84, now $35.

PETstock: 25% off site wide.

Purebaby: 20% of storewide*. (*offer excludes Purebaby Essentials, Toddler Everyday, non-Purebaby product and Gift Vouchers).

Circle Life: 100GB/mth for $10

Monthly SIM only Mobile Plan - Offer pricing for 3 months

Disclaimer: In the form of a $28 bill waiver in your first 3 bills. Reverts to 100GB for $38 after 3 months. No cancellation fees. All for use in AU, resets monthly. Excess Data: $0.01/MB. T&Cs apply.

PatPat: Up to 70% Off! Baby, Kids, Maternity, Women & Family Clothes. 1000+ Items on sale.

Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott said they hoped the added event would not only be great for consumers but help Australian retailers in these trying times.

"This is the first time we're doing an event in July, the main event happens in November and five years ago, we launched Click Frenzy Mayhem in May," he said.

"When we conceived the event in 2012, we made sure this was an Australian founded and owned online shopping event. When people shop Click Frenzy, they are helping Australian retailers and providing significant stimulus over the course of a couple of days.

"COVID-19 has created a massive shift that we're witnessing and it's creating a new breed of online shopper who were previously mainly a store shopper and may have been resistant for fear of fraud or not being able to walk the door with goods.

"We're offering the same stimulus package that we introduced at our recent Mayhem event, allowing retailers to take up on a free advertising opportunity to feature their deals. Retailers such as Eco Kids, Ecology and ISHKA have taken up this stimulus, allowing them to get in front of millions of prepped and primed shoppers."

Clara Bartlett saves and plans for online shopping events and will be looking for homewares this Click Frenzy. Picture: Sam Wundke

Self-confessed online shopaholic Clara Bartlett is gearing up for tonight's sale and said she tends to preference Australian brands over others.

"I love how the sales have everything in one place, so it's easy to log on to the website and you can see every website, you don't have to shop around, you can search for the type of item you want and find it," the 30-year-old said.

"I do prefer Australian brands, especially in fashion and a lot of the smaller boutiques I like are not available in lots of places, especially Adelaide."

Ms Bartlett said her focus tonight would be bagging a bargain on homewares.

"It's always mostly been fashion and clothing [when I shop online] but now I'm looking at buying a house, I've been searching for homewares, basically anything I will need to fill the house, I will have ready once I've bought it.

"I do shop a bit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the Vogue Online Shopping night. I prefer online shopping because I'm too busy and can't always get into the store between 9-5pm or on the weekends."

On average, shoppers spend $381 in the Mayhem sale, with an average saving of $158.10 but the actual range of items and prices is extensive.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra said the impact COVID-19 has had on the industry should not be underestimated.

"Discretionary spending like fashion and retail activity within high tourist or high density worker areas such as CBD locations remains extremely challenging," he said.

"Retail recovery will be slow, and track alongside our economic recovery. It's a great opportunity to try online shopping if you haven't before, and Click Frenzy is a great time to find a great deal, support our local brands and as a consequence, keep someone in a job.

"Every dollar spent in Australia online or instore is a dollar which supports jobs, whether that's a retail store worker, a warehouse assistant, the driver making the delivery or the manufacturer who makes the goods."

Originally published as Click Frenzy deals: $6 KitchenAid, cheap Dyson, Virgin flights