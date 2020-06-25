Clever preschoolers find new solution to stinky problem

BATHS THE TOP SOLUTION: The Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary at Tuntable Creek is under threat following complaints about the odour from the property. Photo: Supplied

BATHS THE TOP SOLUTION: The Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary at Tuntable Creek is under threat following complaints about the odour from the property. Photo: Supplied

SOME clever preschoolers from Dunoon Preschool have come up with a new solution to a stinky problem.

Dunoon Preschool director Kate Scanlan said the children asked her to read the Lismore Echo last week while they were eating their lunch after they had “enjoyed me reading it to them at morning tea”.

“They were interested in the story Pig Rescue Future Uncertain featured in the paper on 21 May 2020.”

Complaints have previously been made to Lismore City Council about Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary, which is located at Tuntable Creek, surrounding the smell of the pig rescue sanctuary.

Ms Scanlan said the children wanted to help their community and came up with some ideas for consideration.

The children brainstormed some suggestions for the pig rescue owners including:

Valentina, 4, said: “Maybe they could give them a bath”.

Frankie, 5, said: “If they’re not eating any healthy stuff you could give them healthy foods and scraps and it will make them strong and healthy”.

Lila, 3, said: “I know, clean the fence and give them a bath”.

Atlas, 3, said: “Have a bath”.

Georgia, 3, said: “Maybe they could make a little bed for them. We have to feed them pig food”.

Angel, 4, said: “He got in the mud. He needs a shower”.

Frankie, 5, said: “Gotta clean up the poop”.

Harry, 5, said: “The pigs could lay in a pig bed and then they can wash it with water”.

Georgia, 3, said: “Soap”.

Frankie, 5, said: “They don’t have to give away the farm and pigs”.

Lila, 3, said: “They’ve got to make sure the pigs drink a lot of water”.

Ms Scanlan said: “We hope our ideas help and are insightful into the amazing minds of preschoolers”.

Lismore City Council said they are currently in the process of working with the pig rescue’s owner to find a solution which balances the needs of the sanctuary and the needs of nearby residents.