Clerical error delays council budget discussions

DISCUSSIONS over the latest quarterly budget review have been put on hold another week after Lismore City Council staff realised they had sent the wrong documentation to councillors hours before the meeting.

The council were due to approve the March 2020 quarterly budget review statement (QBRS) on Tuesday, but a clerical error has meant those discussions have been deferred to next week’s budget meeting.

The financial statement gives councillors the most up to date information ahead of approving the 2020/21 budget next week.

The document outlines the entire budget review, and features information about associated costs to maintain the Northern Rivers Waste Disposal and the Northern Rivers Quarry, which is leaving the council with a deficit of $2,016,500.

But councillors were alerted by staff about 1pm on Tuesday some of the documentation they had received on Friday was out of date, with the latest data delivered by email.

Mayor Isaac Smith said staff were “looking into” how the error occurred.

But councillor Eddie Lloyd said it was unacceptable councillors had only five hours to go over important financial documents before the council meeting was set to start at 6pm.

“The frustration we’ve experienced going through the wrong document … I don’t know how we can be expected to look at those changes,” Cr Lloyd said.

Council voted to defer its discussions over the quarterly review until next week, where councillors are set to meet to approve the cutthroat 2020/21 operational budget.

Council’s general manager Shelley Oldham said councillors were sent on Tuesday a clear update of the revisions to the original document which were “pretty self-explanatory”.

“Hopefully (it’s) not too hard to digest but there is time to ask questions between that (and next week’s meeting),” Ms Oldham said.

But it wasn’t all bad news, with Cr Darlene Cook commending parts of the quarterly review.

“It’s great to see the March QBRS improving compared to the December QBRS,” she said.

“It gives us that small buffer before the impact of COVID-19 impacted the final quarter of this year.”