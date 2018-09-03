Clenching a fist at police lands man in court

A man was arrested after refusing to leave a premises in Casino and threatening police.

A WOODBURN man has been charged after attempting to assault police who were trying to remove him from a licensed premises.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at 10pm on Saturday they were called to a licensed premises in Casino.

A 39-year-old Woodburn man was asked to leave several times by police but refused to do so.

He was placed under arrest and began to resist police.

The 39-year-old clenched a fist and was preparing to assault police; he was subdued with a burst of capsicum spray to his face.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises after being excluded, assaulting police and resisting police.

He will appear in Casino Local Court later this month. #CasinoNSWcrime