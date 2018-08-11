CLEARING SALE: Farmer sells up to chase old flame

Kim Davison is selling a tone of farm equipment so she can move the Perth after reconnecting with her first boyfriend, 37 years after they broke up.

Kim Davison is selling a tone of farm equipment so she can move the Perth after reconnecting with her first boyfriend, 37 years after they broke up. Michael Nolan

WHEN you hear of farmers selling up and moving on it is often connected to dry times or vengeful bankers.

But for Kim Davison the story is much different.

She is selling a lifetime's worth of equipment, tools and machinery to move interstate after renewing a relationship that laid dormant for 37 years.

"I lost my husband, Steve, a couple of years ago and I thought that was it for me, that I was going to be one my own for the rest of my life," Mrs Davison said.

It was sorting through family photos while preparing her will that Mrs Davison found aged images of her first boyfriend from back when she was 17 years old.

On a lark, she tracked him down on Facebook and the pair were quickly reunited.

"I said, 'I don't know if you remember me but, my name is Kim Collins and I thought you could show your kids what you looked like when you had hair," she said.

"Half an hour later I get a message back from him and he said, 'Oh my God, of course I remember you.'

"Then we started chatting."

That was back in April and the pair have been in near constant contact since.

"We've know each other all our lives, that's what it feels like. It's like we're the same, but we got old," Mrs Davison said.

"Maybe your hormones are a little different and we don't live at our parents' house any more and we don't claw at each other like we used to, but it's lovely," she said.

The renewed romance ignited when Mrs Davison was at a turning point in her life.

She had to move off the farm because it was too much work for one person but she didn't know where to go.

There was an idea of moving into Warwick or back to Sydney.

"I was so depressed. I sat out the back, threw my hand up in the air and said, all right universe, what do you want me to do?

"The next day I reconnected with Craig," she said.

"I'm not sure Steve hasn't organised this from wherever he is."

Mrs Davison's clearing sale will be held on August 18 from 9am-2pm at 331 Hendon-Victoria Hill Rd, Deuchar.

Clearing Sale List

Saddles and horse gear

Tractor with implements

Tools

Caravan manoeuvring wheel (new)

Free standing hammock

Craft and sewing stuff

Barbecue with gas bottle

Compressor

Push bikes

Cement mixer

44-gallon drums

Beds

Kitchen utensils /kitchen appliances

Cutlery and crockery

Quad and trike for parts only

Squash racquets

Swag

Table tennis table

Steel and iron

Fishing Rods and gear

Coffee tables

Queen and double beds

Tv unit