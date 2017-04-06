Cleaning up your pool after a natural disaster

Pools need to be checked and cleaned after Lismore's devastating floods.

WITH homes and pools now disaster zones following the heavy rain and damaging winds brought on by Cyclone Debbie, local pool expert Stuart Hallam is warning residents to take precautions when cleaning up the damage.

Mr Hallam, owner of Poolwerx, said the biggest threat to pool owners after damaging weather was unsafe electrical pool equipment.

"Flooded electrical pool equipment poses the highest safety risk to pool owners and their families and friends, with pumps and lights at risk of short-circuiting or blowing out,” he said.

"If electrical equipment like the pump, timer, filter or chlorinator have been waterlogged, unplug and turn off what you can access safely and then seek expert advice immediately. Always take serious precaution.”

He said storm water also affected water balance and the key to recovering a healthy pool.

"The gale force winds and heavy rainfall are sure to have swept dirt and debris into the water ensuring the quality of pool water will have deteriorated considerably. Once the debris has been cleared from the pool and surrounds, the next step is to get the water tested and rebalanced as soon as feasible.

"We realise people are already dealing with a lot right now but unbalanced pool water is the perfect breeding ground for algae and other 'nasties' which can make people sick or cause a 'green pool'. People should also ensure fencing and gates are intact and in safe working order.

"Following such wild weather I advise residents to run their filter for at least six hours during the day to maintain chlorine levels and keep any bacteria at bay.”

He said pool owners should talk to their insurance agency about cover.