Man's quest to clean the world, one road at a time

CLEANING UP: Aydan Wyse with one of his trademark yellow garbage bags at Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

AYDAN Wyse is a man on a mission, a man on the run from the demons in his life, and he is the man responsible for all the yellow bags full of rubbish locals see on the side of the road around the Byron Shire.

The 32-year-old, originally from the Clarence Valley near Yamba, has cut all ties with his family, set up a GoFundMe page: A Wyse Decision and a Facebook page: One Mans Effort to Clean the Clarence, and for the last six months made it his mission to clean up the world one road at a time.

After the breakdown of his relationship he no longer has access to his two children, so rather than spend years fighting, Ayden decided to cut ties with his previous life, get rid of his possessions and set out on his quest.

" I meet people from all around the world and tell them that if you pick up a bag of rubbish for me when you get back to your country, take a photo of it, put it on my Facebook page and I will come your country and pick up all the rubbish for free," Aydan said.

He has been living in a tent, camping where he can around town, going day to day relying on the kindness of strangers and local businesses who are impressed by his work.

Last week Woolworths in Byron Bay donated yellow garbage bags, sunscreen and a hat to Aydan.

"Each morning I do a clean-up along the beach to The Pass and the people at the Pass Cafe fix me up with something for breakfast, a coffee or something," he said.

Every day he picks up between 60 and 100 bags of rubbish and has so far cleaned up roadsides at Evans Head, Broadwater, Woodburn, Iluka, Ashby and Maclean. He has also cleaned up sections of the coast road between Byron and Lennox Head and Bangalow Rd. His next clean-up destination is Coolangatta.

"I have always been the type of person who wants to help, I have just helped out the wrong people in the past," he said.

"I plan to just keep going and go around the world."