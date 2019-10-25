The Northern Rivers energy company taking on the big guns

Enova Community Energy - the community-owned energy model thousands of residents in the Northern Rivers region helped to get off the ground - have revealed they are expanding to Sydney, Newcastle, Central Coast and Wollongong.

AN AWARD-winning, community-owned energy company born on the Northern Rivers is expanding across New South Wales.

Enova Community Energy - the community-owned energy model thousands of residents in the Northern Rivers region helped to get off the ground - has revealed they are expanding to Sydney, Newcastle, Central Coast and Wollongong.

While Enova retails electricity to more than 6500 households and businesses throughout regional NSW, the majority of its customers and 1600 shareholders are based on the Northern Rivers.

Enova currently retails electricity throughout regional NSW (in the Essential Energy network area). The expansion will enable it to market its model to an additional 3.5 million potential customers.

Enova CEO Felicity Stening said the company being able to cover all of New South Wales was a result of a successful local community owned business model.

"We've proven our community-owned model works here in the Northern Rivers and we're now taking it to big cities and towns and their surrounding communities," she said.

"We're calling on all our local northern rivers supporters to help us spread the word to friends and families in Newcastle, Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong - and their surrounding areas.

"For the first time people all over NSW - including metropolitan areas - can power their homes with community-owned energy through Enova."

According to Ms Stening, Enova was creating a circular economy system at a local level that progressively creates more energy security, cleaner energy and is less and less expensive over time.

"It's about helping communities generate, store and share renewable energy locally," she said.

"We're all in this together - and at this exciting time in Enova's growth we wish to thank our shareholders, customers and supporters for bringing Enova to fruition and helping us grow to more than 6500 customers.

"Because of these people we've increased solar uptake in NSW, we've circulated renewable solar energy throughout the community, we've created 28 local jobs and supported many local suppliers.

"We've also prevented hundreds of thousands of dollars from leaving our local economy in energy bills and we're pioneering in the community owned renewable energy project space.

"We very much look forward to welcoming our new east coast and metropolitan customers on board - which is a crucial step for Enova to enable us to continue to scale up and deliver on our social objectives of reinvesting into local community energy projects."

In addition, Enova have just picked up the Excellence in Social Enterprise Award for 2019 from NSW Business Chamber (for Northern Rivers Regional Business) and will be officially retailing electricity to Newcastle, Central Coast, Sydney and Wollongong and beyond from October 23.

Upon accepting the Social Enterprise Award, Ms Stening said Enova's vision was to make renewable energy affordable and accessible to everyone, with 50 per cent of our profits reinvested back into the community via projects focused on energy efficiency, education and community owned renewable energy.

"Our model is focused on localising energy to progressively increase the amount of locally generated, renewable energy; helping to build security in local areas and strengthen local economies," she said.

That incredible community action galvanized during the Bentley CSG blockades in 2015/16 directly resulted in the coming together of Enova's founders and a community consultation process that resulted in the formation of Enova.