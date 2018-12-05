Cleaner given ‘help’ to write report after war hero’s death

THE cleaner alleged to have left a chemical in the nursing home room of a World War II hero was given "help" writing out her recollection of what happened the day he drank the sanitiser, a court has been told.

Maxwell Murphy, 88, died three days after swallowing an unknown amount of Bacban, a clear disinfectant, left in the room at Lions Haven for the Aged at Hope Island.

On day two of an inquest into his November 2014 death, the Coroner's Court at Southport was yesterday shown CCTV footage of cleaner Janet Mason entering the room with a spray bottle of chemicals.

Maxwell Murphy at the Adelaide War Memorial Cemetary in February 2014 — nine months before his death. Picture: Supplied

When she left she did not have a bottle with her.

Her manager Caryn Wilde told the inquest she had been asked by facility manager Catherine Newman to "help" Ms Mason write out her recollection of events after Mr Murphy died.

"I was asked to explain to her how to go about it," Ms Wilde said.

Ms Newman has come under fire after she told the inquest she went home 15 minutes after being told Mr Murphy drank the chemical.

Ms Wilde said she told Ms Mason to write bullet points of facts about what happened.

"I helped her," she said.

Max Murphy, 88, was an anti-aircraft gun ammunition runner during the Bombing of Darwin.

Ms Wilde said she did not make any suggestions about what Ms Mason should write.

The inquest was told the day Mr Murphy died the aged care home changed the process of how the cleaning staff diluted Bacban.

The court had been told scientific evidence showed the chemical in the bottle found "half empty" next to Mr Murphy was the same concentration as the large bottle in the cleaners room.

Cleaners should have diluted the solution when placing it into the smaller bottle, the inquest was told.

Ms Wilde said despite asking for a change in process, there were "no problems" with the dilution process.

"It was a simplistic form of decanting with instructions about the chemical," she said.

Cleaner Janet Mason told the inquest she was not reprimanded by Ms Wilde after the nursing home formed the view Ms Mason had left the chemical behind.

"(She said) to be more vigilant, don't leave chemicals in the room," Ms Mason said.

The cleaner still works at the nursing home cleaning patients' rooms.

Ms Mason also told Coroner James McDougall that she thought the bottle she had used was an air freshener, Harmony, which she had used to kill ants.

Harmony has a similar chemical make-up to Bacban but is not used to kill insects.

Counsel assisting the coroner Joanna Cull asked if it was possible she had used Bacban and not Harmony she had left behind.

"No," Ms Mason said.

The cleaner said she was certain of this because the chemical she used had a pleasant smell and she did not like to use Bacban because of its strong smell.

The inquest continues today.

