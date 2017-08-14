Classy young Cougar to get taste of semi-finals

ON THE CHARGE: Casino front-rower Jack Wilder takes the ball up during the Cougars' impressive win over the Tweed Coast Raiders at Queen Elizabeth Park yesterday.

CASINO halfback Tahne Robinson scored two tries and was all class in a convincing 40-20 win over Tweed Coast in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, yesterday.

Robinson is only 17 and will get a taste of semi-finals for the first time with the Cougars securing a home semi-final in a return game against Tweed Coast on Saturday.

He scored the first try of the game off his trademark dummy and go, which is becoming one of the most lethal moves in the competition with his speed.

His second try came late in the game when he got the ball on a wrap-around play, dummied and stepped past some tired defence.

The Cougars were always going to trouble the opposition with their speed out wide but they also have determined forwards who are willing to work hard in the middle.

Props Nic Morrissey and Jack Wilder ran with plenty of purpose while hooker Chad Taylor and second-rower Dean Watson got through plenty of work.

It was also a memorbale day for winger Eddie O'Connor, who came off the bench and finished the game with a hat-trick.

The Under-18s winger scored two tries in the first half to help give the Cougars an 18-4 lead.

Tweed Coast were in danger of being blown away by the speed of the Cougars and nothing seemed to go their way in attack either.

When five-eighth Roy Bell kicked a penalty goal and livewire fullback Clifton Law used his blistering pace to score, they shot to a 26-4 lead just after half-time.

A beautiful cut-out pass from Robinson put winger Rodney Collins in a big hole and he passed to O'Connor for his third try.

Raiders lock Kalani Hensby finished with a double but Casino kept applying the pressure and centre Todd Johnson burrowed over to make it 40-10.

In other games:

Marist Brothers secured second place with a 36-18 away win over Murwillumbah.

Cudgen will take plenty of momentum into the semi-finals after belting Lower Clarence 72-22 at Yamba.

Evans Head finished the season on a high with a 34-18 win over Mullimbimby at Mullum.

Ballina defeated Kyogle 30-10 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.