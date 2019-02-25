VIDEOS: Classroom of the future here for our children today

BIG, new, innovative and cool is how some students have described the new $50 million Ballina Coast High School.

The new high school consolidates the previous Ballina High School and Southern Cross High School and has a total of 63 new classrooms and six learning spaces. It has been open since January.

All classrooms are open with break-out rooms for students who may struggle with noise levels or interactions.

The school currently hosts 850 students with the curriculum inspired by schools around the world.

The Northern Star got to speak to students directly to find out what they made of the new building and its innovative modern design.

Bodhi Chang, Year 7, said he thought it was an inspiring, awesome place to learn.

"Everything is pretty open space, almost like a college and everything is pretty innovative and cool," he said.

Year 7 student Callum McDonald said he found the fact classrooms had no walls to be very unique while Year 9 student Keira Schenke was taken with modern decor.

"I really like the design. I like all the creative furniture and all the colours," she said.

"It is different to any other school I've been to before, all the creative furniture and all the creative designs makes it feel a lot more comfortable when you are sitting in your class and you are learning."

Fellow Year 9 student Chloe Pratt was taken with the drama studio.

"My favourite part would have to be the drama studio because it is big and spacious and I am a drama freak," she said.

"I've had several classes in there and it is big and spacious, all air-conditioned and the lighting is just amazing."

Year 12 school captain Tayla Kennedy said there had been no issue adapting the ultra-modern learning environment as everyone had been prepared for the shift and were ready to embrace the new environment and its open spaces.

"All the learning facilities are so great and are absolutely incredible," she said.

