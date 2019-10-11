Classroom charmer to crazed gunman

A Year 2 school photo shows Daniel King smiling alongside the girl and close friend who the crazed Penrith gunman would try to murder decades later.

Stacey Taylor and King were "inseparable" at Marayong Public School when they were children, according to classmates.

Gunman Daniel King and his victim Stacey Taylor, circled, in Year 2.

"If you had a model of a best friend group, then that was them," one said of Ms Taylor and King.

Ms Taylor revealed how their romance developed years later after King got in touch with her via social media and told her he had always liked her in school.

"We were friends at school, from Year 2 to 6," Ms Taylor, 32, told The Daily Telegraph.

"We lost contact after, but he messaged last year on Facebook telling me he had always liked me and wanted to take me on a date.

"I always liked him. He was confident and I lacked confidence but he made me feel comfortable.

"I made him wait (to have sex) because I knew he had a reputation from school days of having lots of girlfriends in a short space."

Daniel King was shot dead in a shootout with police.

Stacey Taylor with mum Mandy outside the home King shot at.

But their happy reunion turned violent when the 32-year-old bodybuilder shot up Ms Taylor's home last week after repeatedly pressuring her to terminate their unborn child.

He was then gunned down after shooting at St Marys and Penrith police stations.

"He sent me messages saying he paid a hitman to take me out," she said.

Daniel King stalking Penrith Police Station. Picture: 7NEWS

Ms Taylor said she knew King battled depression after his dreams of becoming a Penrith Panther star ended with a neck injury, but could not imagine how fragile his mental state was. "I knew he was depressed, after his football career failed and his relationship with the mum of his daughter ended," Ms Taylor said.

"He couldn't cope but I never thought he could kill or would want to be killed - that was suicide by police, he carefully planned it all."