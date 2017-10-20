Classical music helps raise funds for cancer research

Classic for Cancer organisor Helen Spurgeon and Cancer Compassionate Fund founder Mark Nash looking forward to the intimate classical chamber music event. Photo Contributed

An intimate classical chamber music event, 'Classic for Cancer' will be held at St John's Woodlawn to raise vital funds for two local cancer charities; Cancer Compassionate Fund and Our House, this Sunday October 22 at 3pm.

Classic for Cancer is organised by local musician Helen Spurgeon, who through her work at North Coast Radiology Group, has seen first hand how these two charities help improve the journey of those with Cancer.

"I am pleased to bring this wonderful and intimate music event back for another year,” she said.

"The event aims to raise funds for two very important cancer patient supporting charities and in 2016 I was stoked that we distributed $8,000,” she said

The event features local highly skilled community and professional players who freely donate their time to this cause including ensembles such as a String Quartet, Piano, Harp, Wind Sextet and voice.

Music will be played from well-known composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart, Handel, and Gershwin.

"The Cancer Compassionate Fund are a group of people who want to see a world free of cancer,” said Cancer Compassionate Fund founder Mark Nash.

"We volunteer our time to organise events to raise awareness and much needed funds for cancer research,” he said.

"This fund specifically helps people that have non-mainstream cancers.

"The money raised from the Classics For Cancer will go towards the purchasing of mobility, toilet and shower equipment, hiring of oxygen concentrator for lung cancer, food and petrol vouchers for inpatients at Lismore Base Hospital.”

"Our House is a purpose built accommodation for patients, carers and their families who are receiving treatment at the new Cancer units in Lismore.

"It also accommodates those who require medical attention in Lismore.”

"The Classics For Cancer Event was amazing last year and reminded of beautiful chamber music is,” said Our House director Rebekka Battista.

"The Money raised will go towards the Hardship Fund which helps patients and their families who may not otherwise be able to afford to stay during their treatment,” she said.

Through the afternoon there will be fundraising activities as well as a raffle and afternoon tea.

Tickets are $30 online at www/trybooking.com/PCMZ or on the door (if available).

For more information please contact classicsforcancer@gmail.com or Helen on 0423 543249