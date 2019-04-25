Classic train rattles into town for Beef Week

TOOT TOOT: The Rainforest Rattler is coming to Casino during Beef Week.

TOOT TOOT: The Rainforest Rattler is coming to Casino during Beef Week. ROB CLEARY SEEN AUSTRALIA

THE Rainforest Rattler isn't a weird, new breed of cattle. It is a train coming to Beef Week.

Neil Manson from the Lachlan Valley Railway said they were still finalising the timetable and costs.

The Rainforest Rattler isn't a steam train but is a classic 93-year-old train.

The train, based at Lithgow, will be coming from Coffs Harbour to Casino during Beef Week celebrations.

People will be able to buy tickets from $10-$35 and take a train ride to Kyogle and further on the Border Loop to Glen App.

Mr Manson urged people to follow their Facebook Page: Rainforest rattler and as soon as the details were worked out, he would post the information on the page. He said they had already been inundated with requests for tickets and information.

Further information and bookings at the website: rainforestrattler.com.