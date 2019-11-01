Classic sportscar maker bringing affordable cars to Lismore

IF SHE wouldn't sell it to her mum or family member, she wouldn't sell it to someone else's, is car dealer Sarah Smith's motto.

The dealer, principal and director of Lismore Toyota has expanded business operations and built a brand new dealership selling MG's in Lismore.

The new dealership is on the same site as the Used Car Superstore, and is the first time in about five years a new brand of cars has arrived in Lismore.

Opened last Monday, Lismore MG is the official MG dealer for the Northern Rivers - covering Pottsville to just south of New Italy.

"We are offering sales, service and parts for MG," Ms Smith said.

Built by Saic, MG is one of the fastest growing brands in the country, she said.

The former British sports car manufacturer was founded in the 1920s.

It's best known for its two-seat open sports cars, but MG also produced saloons and coupes.

"We were looking for a model we knew was good quality, reliable, with a good warranty - it has a seven-year warranty and seven years roadside assistance," Ms Smith said.

The other drawcard, she said, was being able to offer people the opportunity to buy a brand new car for a lower price than some of the more well-known brands.

"It's very hard to find small auto cars in that early-to-mid teens price range that you know are going to be reliable," she said.

The range includes a small hatch, sub compact SUV and compact SUV Cars, and prices range from $15,990 to $27,990.

"By being able to get a brand new car at $15,990, we know we can cater to a much larger market."

Expanding business in Lismore was a no-brainer for Ms Smith, who says it's worthwhile investing money in the town.

"I see a really bright future for this town and this region, and we are basically looking to invest money because we do see such a massive opportunity here."