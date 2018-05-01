Classic rivalry in surf final

RIDING HIGH: Jack Entwistle on his way to winning the Byron Bay Malibu Classic on Sunday.

PROFESSIONAL surfers Jack Entwistle and Dane Pioli brought their World Surf League rivalry to the final of the open nine-foot division in the 38rd annual Byron Bay Malibu Classic.

Entwistle, 24, who now lives in Byron Bay, overcame his travel mate Pioli and defending champion Scott Channon in the final to win the event for the first time at Wategos Beach.

It was a pleasing result for Entwistle who finished runner-up at the event last year and was also pipped by Pioli in the final of the Australian Longboarding Open at Kingscliff last month.

"Dane is one my main rivals on the WSL so it was good to get one back on him,” Entwistle said. "This is one of the more relaxed contests where you can hang out with your mates for a few days but once we hit the water it's fairly competitive. When I first looked at the draw I saw a few of the names coming and realised I was going to have to surf well to win it.”

Entwistle was the form surfer heading into the final with wave scores of 9 and 8.5 and he also took out the popular loggers division.

He moved to Byron Bay three years ago and helps his parents run a guest house in town when he isn't competing across Australia and overseas.

He will head to the Whalebone Classic at Perth in July where he's the defending champion and also has events in America, Papua New Guinea and Taiwan this year.

"It's always good to get into contest mode and get a win under your belt,” Entwistle said.

"My boards are going well and I really enjoyed the community vibe at the event.”

Far North Coast surfer Isabelle Braly won the women's open nine-foot division.

Numbers at the event were up this year with about 180 surfers competing across three days.

An over-70s division was added this year and some of the Byron Bay Malibu Club's most promising juniors competed across the divisions.

It was also a major fundraiser for the Cancer Council, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and other local businesses and charities.