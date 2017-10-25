Classic game for international Barbarians

The Classic Wallabies and international Barbarians come together after the rugby union game at Crozier Field, Lismore

THE international Barbarians held on for a hard-fought 27-24 win over the Classic Wallabies in front of a crowd of 2950 at Crozier Field, Lismore tonight.

A try-scoring double to talented five-eighth Sam Greene was the highlight for the Barbarians while former Wallaby Lote Tuqiri and Alex Gibbon crossed for the Classic Wallabies.

Gibbon is a Wollongbar-Alstonville junior and scored off the back of an impressive individual effort when he took a 50m intercept try.

Former Australian players Adam Freier, Drew Mitchell, Radike Samo and Morgan Turinui all made impressive efforts for the Classic Wallabies.

Barbarians captain Quade Cooper was ruled out Monday and was forced to settle for waterboy duties.