Classic cars get revved up for swap meet

CAR LOVER: Christine Berrier with the 1932 Ford coupe, made famous by the Beach Boys song, will be at the Lismore Swap.

ROSS Bradshaw loves his 1932 three-window Ford coupe made famous by the Beach Boys song and harking back to the heydays of the 1950s and '60s.

His car and others will be on display at the Lismore annual Swap Meet being held on Sunday at the Lismore Showground.

Mr Bradshaw purchased the vehicle from a seller in Western Australia for $80,000 and has enjoyed the car for a couple of years.

He said he loved the way the Deuce Coupe was the backbone of hot-rodding and that vintage cars allowed owners to repair, replace and do everything themselves on the cars.

Lismore Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen said the event, hosted by the Borderline Rodders car club, was for the benefit of all car enthusiasts and was one of their biggest charity fund- raisers for the year.

Mr Nielsen said display vehicles were welcome and it was $10 for a site.

"There is always a good selection of interesting collectable bits and pieces and those hard-to-get old car parts,” he said. "It's always an interesting day out.”

All types of auto parts and collectables are welcome.

General admission is $3 at the gate. Plenty of food and drinks will be available.