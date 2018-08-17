Classic cars, bikes, parts and collectables on display

Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen with Graeme Diskin and Michael Zimmermann are thrilled to be able to provide motor enthusiasts a chance to score auto parts and collectables.

CAR lovers assemble - the Lismore Auto Swap Meet is sure to get engines revving this Sunday.

The annual fundraising event will have a range of classic cars and bikes on display, as well as anything from modern, to the turn of the century auto parts and collectables.

Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen said the event, hosted by the Borderline Rodders car club, was for the benefit of all car enthusiasts and was one of their biggest charity fundraisers for the year.

"It's set to be a cracking day,” he said.

"The event is a prelude to one of the best hot rod runs on the East Coast in November, The Yamba Rod Run.

"Money raised from these two events allow us to donate a substantial amount to local charities. This year $5000 was presented the Alstonville-based Veterans Advocacy Centre (VAC) and we are hoping to smash that amount raised this year.”

He said this year's charity was yet to be chosen but would more than likely be towards drought relief.

"Being a farmer this drought relief may be in our sights, but it's a club decision of course,” he said.

"Help a local charity and come down and keep supporting this great local event which has been running since the 1970s.

"It's an interesting day out and if you are shopping for that elusive part for a bike you will probably find it.”

All types of auto parts and collectables are welcome and plenty of food and drinks will be available.

The Lismore Swap meet is held at Lismore showgrounds from 6am to 1pm. General admission is $3 at the gate.