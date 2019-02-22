Classic car hunters go 'berserk' over Gosford auction

RARE classics from Gosford's now defunct car museum are driving unprecedented pre-auction interest.

Gold Coast-based Lloyds Auctioneers installed a dedicated hotline for the first time as car collectors have been ringing off the hook day and night.

Sought-after supercars like a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV, a 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer and a 1978 Ferrari 512BB are proving hot property.

Australian classics are also in demand, including a 1980 Holden VC Brock Commodore, a 1975 Ford Falcon XB GT and a trio of Chargers - one a 1971 E38 while another is a 1972 E49 which are both currently fetching about $100,000 more than the original sticker price.

Lloyds chief operations officer Lee Hames said the latest collection had surpassed the much-anticipated Peter Brock Collection auction last year.

"We have never had anything that has lit the phones lines up like this Gosford auction. It has gone berserk,” Mr Hames said.

"It does parallel Brock a little, but we are getting interest from all over the world.

"The phones are running around the clock.”

This low-kilometre Superamerica 575 is one of the rarest Ferraris in the country. One of just six Australian delivered models, it is the Pininfarina designed convertible adaption of the acclaimed 575M Maranello GT. First introduced in 2005 and produced for just one year, the 5.7-litre V12 Superamerica was marketed by the company as the world's fastest convertible, with a top speed of 320 km/h. Only 559 of these retractable hardtop models were produced. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

Northern American buyers are showing immense interest in the high-end Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The $70 million museum boasted the largest privately-owned car collection in the Southern Hemisphere and became the Central Coast's hottest new tourism attraction with 10,000 visitors through the gates a month.

However after nearly three years owner Tony Denny has pulled the pin, citing irreconcilable differences with the tax office which meant the museum was "left with no alternative but to close its doors”.

This LP5000QV is an immaculate example of one of the most desirable variants of the Countach. As one of the first 5000QV's delivered to Australia, this example was flown into Sydney via Air Italia in July 1985 and sold new out of "The Toy Shop" in North Sydney. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

"The 1985 Lamborghini Countach that will probably hit a million dollars, and there will be quite a few cars that hit the high six figures into the seven figures,” Mr Hames said.

"The Ferraris and the Lamborghinis have a lot of interest. A good percentage are going to hit the many hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This 1999 Lamborghini Diablo SV is one of only 100 produced, making it highly collectable. In remarkable condition, this mid-engine rear drive Italian supercar in Super Fly Yellow is a guaranteed head-turner. Heightening the appeal of this car is the plush blue interior and dash, which presents in great condition. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

"The Countach is going to be an important car. The Ferrari Superamerica will also be an important car. There are some other of interesting ones in the Australian cars, there are a couple of Chargers, they are up around $100,000 already and they started at $1 two days ago.

"There is a very good Peter Brock VC Commodore, that will probably break an Australian record.

"There are more cars being added every day, and 20 classic motorcycles. In one way its a shame to break it up, in another way its a way lots of people can get into collecting and it might start 40 or 50 new collections.”

This iconic piece of Australian motoring history is presented in Tango orange with black highlights which is a very rare colour combination. The interior presents in Chamois vinyl with full instrumentation. A genuine XB GT 2 door coupe, the Falcon GT was fitted with a 224kW, 515Nm 351 Cleveland V8, matched to a four-speed Top loader' manual and is a number matching example. Only 949 of these race inspired GT Coupe supercars of the 70's Era where ever produced. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

Online bidding has started and will close on April 7. Interested buyers can lodge bids in person on-site at Gosford the final day, or by phone or online. There are also specified inspection times on March 23-24 and March 30-31.

"We know there are people uninterested in quite a few cars. There are people looking at five or six cars,” Mr Hames said.

Lloyds Auctioneers' Lee Hames. Adam Head

"We have other collectors from around the world that have significant museums themselves so it will be interesting to see how many stay in Australia and how many head overseas.

"There is no real bubble in this market. There is not people horse trading or flipping cars like you see in real estate. Classic cars have shown in the past a great propensity for growth, which is great for the owners because they don't buy them as an investment they buy them because they enjoy that particular type of car.”

As car number 348 of only 500 produced, this VC 'Brock' HDT Commodore presents in its original and highly desirable colour combination of Palais White over a Red velour interior. This vehicle presents in outstanding condition; a testament to a life of meticulous maintenance and care. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

Delivered new through Lancaster Garages, Colchester in March 1978, this 512 presents in its original ordered colour combination of Argento Silver over an Ash Black leather interior. This example has travelled only 14,320 miles from new, and the paintwork and interior are in superb condition. A total of 929 512BB examples were produced from 1976-1981. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY

Click here to visit the auction site.

Considered one of the most collectable 70's muscle cars, this E49 Charger R/T is exceptionally rare - one of only 149 produced. At its launch in 1971 the VH Valiant Charger was quickly recognised by the motoring press for its striking good looks winning the Wheels 'Car of the Year' Award. DAVIDLIPHOTOGRAPHY