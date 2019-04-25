Classic awash with surf champions

ON BOARD: Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon finished third in the open nine-foot final at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic last year.

ON BOARD: Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon finished third in the open nine-foot final at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic last year. Shuttapunk

ABOUT 160 surfers will compete at the 39th annual Byron Bay Malibu Classic at Wategos Beach this weekend.

The three-day event starts tomorrow and attracts a quality field from up and down the east coast.

Australian champion Dane Pioli and professional surfer Jack Entwistle battled it out in the open nine-foot final last year.

Entwistle came out on top which restricted Lennox Head hopeful Scott Channon to third.

Channon won the event in 2017 and will be back in the mix this year.

Byron Bay surfer Isabelle Braly is aiming for consecutive titles in the open women's division.

Event organisers Ron Hughes and Quentin Wright have been at the helm of the classic for many years and have seen it grow from humble beginnings.

"It started out as a family event and a competition which was run in a small community,” Wright said.

"We still have a laid-back atmosphere and it's a very fun competition in a much bigger town.”

"There is a group that come across from New Zealand every year. They're coming back again and bringing a few extras with them this time.

"We've increased the prizemoney in the open men and women's division as well as the loggers.”

The event is believed to be the longest-running single-fin competition in Australia.

It comes up against a popular longboarding event in Sydney this weekend which will take away some of the top surfers.

Money raised at the classic through sponsors and competitors has enabled the Byron Bay Malibu Club to donate more than $250,000 to the local community.

It has also been a major fundraiser for the Cancer Council and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service.

Surfing starts at 8am tomorrow, with the better conditions expected on Saturday leading into the finals on Sunday.

"I think the surf will swing around to the south on Saturday and that will be the best day,” Wright said.

"I'm not sure how big it will be and the smaller waves will be around on Friday by the looks.

"We still have a few spots left but most of the divisions are full and there isn't much room.”

The open nine-foot division men's final is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, after the women's final at 12.30pm.

The presentation will follow at the Byron Bay Bowling Club from 3pm.