Class of '57 revisit their old stomping ground

JASMINE BURKE
by

CASINO High School's class of '57 had a reunion in Casino on October 7.

Four former students and past students gathered at The Commercial Hotel for a celebratory dinner, travelling from Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and local towns.

Casino Primary School principal, Gary Carter, showed a group through the school which was the high school for them in 1957.

Even though many changes have been made to the school the group was excited to see their Fifth Year classroom, and one former student even remembered where each person had sat.

Submitted by Robyn Adams.

