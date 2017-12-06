Class of '57 revisit their old stomping ground

Casino High School reunion - School captains Ron White and Robyn Adams fifth year farewell (1957), then 1989 and 60 year reunion in 2017.

CASINO High School's class of '57 had a reunion in Casino on October 7.

Four former students and past students gathered at The Commercial Hotel for a celebratory dinner, travelling from Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and local towns.

Casino Primary School principal, Gary Carter, showed a group through the school which was the high school for them in 1957.

Even though many changes have been made to the school the group was excited to see their Fifth Year classroom, and one former student even remembered where each person had sat.

Submitted by Robyn Adams.