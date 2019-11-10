Class counts for the Guppies

Gold Coast Guppies took out the women's division at the Byron Bay Fast Fives water polo tournament.

A STRONG Gold Coast team which included Australian and Queensland representatives took out the Byron Bay Fast Fives water polo tournament this afternoon.

The Guppies defeated the combined Brisbane and Sunshine Coast team 6-3 in the women's final yesterday.

Gold Coast had the likes of former Australian goalkeeper Kelsey Wakefield along with Peta Schulte (Australian Country) and Lily Merlo (Queensland Country)

Karlene Sheridan, Stacey Williams, Caroline Zanussi, Shelley Ingram and Brittany Wakefield were also in the team.

"I think that's the fourth time they've won it and they went through undefeated after making the final last year,” event organiser Brendan Irwin said.

"Kelsey has transitioned from goals into the field and Lily Merlo is a really talented goalkeeper coming through.

"The standard was really high this year and both men and women's winners went through undefeated.

"There has always been a really strong calibre of players turn out and that includes current national league players and past Olympians.

"It helps give our club and the sport in the region some decent exposure.”

In the men's final, Yeronga had a 6-3 win over the Canberra-based Nordek team.

Sixteen teams competed this year with host club Byron Bay raising $1300 for the surf lifesaving club.

A returning group of female players from New Caledonia helped increase the women's competition to six teams.

"Nordek were here for the first time and they were probably the favourites heading into the men's final,” Irwin said.

"They did well adjusting to the five-a-side format and it was probably the extra experience of Yeronga that got them in the end.”

Irwin said the standout players for Byron Bay were Dave Finotti, Shaun Stewart, Ben Rupnik and Henry Danaher.

The competition will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.