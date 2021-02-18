Clash of champions at raceway

SPEED QUEEN: Lismore's Tania Smith will contest round 10 of the McCosker Super Sedan series this Saturday night (February 20) at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Photo: Michael Stead Photography

A top field of champion drivers will putting their foot down around the track looking to make the top of the podium at Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

The drivers will be looking to crown themselves king or queen of round 10 of the McCosker Super Sedan Series.

But with the depth and complexity of competitive talent and experience behind the wheel, winning won’t be easy.

Promoter David Lander said the event has received a very strong entry list from the Super Sedan Association as this round looms as one of the most vital of the series.

“We have a very good entry list comprising 22 cars and they are all quality cars and

drivers,” Lander said.

Lander said the field included three times Australian Super Sedan Champion (and twice National Late Model titleholder) Darren Kane heads the nominations, which also includes triple National Super Sedan titleholder Matt Pascoe, twice National Champion Mick Nicola (Victoria), two times National Super Sedan Series winner Wayne Randall and last start McCosker series round victor Sam Roza.

Other top runners entered are Steve Jordan, Ian and Hayden Brims, Tania Smith, Trent Wilson, Bob McCosker and Mark O’Brien among the cast of the fast.

Lander said along with the retirement of driver Ian Brims, it will be a significant meeting for Wayne Randall who this season celebrates 50 years of racing after starting his career in 1971 at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

Meanwhile, Sean Black takes a 191 point lead into round 10 of the McCosker Super Sedan Series supported by TMS Quality Sportswear at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, Saturday night, February 20.

With five rounds remaining after Lismore, the series is wide open in the battle for the 2020-2021 season tournament championship.

Kane (1886 points) currently sits in second spot in the standings while third placed on the ladder, Sam Roza, is a further 300 behind him.

The top 10 are rounded out by: Mick Nicola (1379); Justin Smithwick (1334); Steve Jordan (1331); Nicholas O’Keeffe (1168); Matt Pascoe (1148); Josh McLaren (1134) and Carter Armstrong (1035).

The Super Sedans will be supported with racing for Wingless Sprintcars, AMCAs, Production

Sedans, Street Stocks and Junior Sedans in another big variety program.

Gates open at 4pm and racing commences at 5:30pm.