Clarkson slammed for Aussie fires column

by Mathew Murphy
5th Jan 2020 7:28 AM

 

Jeremy Clarkson has written a column in which he says that God is embarrassed by Australia "because he has decided to set fire to it".

In the column for The Sun, Clarkson says that "God didn't want people to live in Australia" and suggests Australian residents "come home".

"You'll like it. It never stops raining. And we are better at sport," he writes.

Former Top Gear show host Jeremy Clarkson enjoying Sydney. Picture: Supplied
Former Top Gear show host Jeremy Clarkson enjoying Sydney. Picture: Supplied

The column, which appears to be Clarkson's attempt at humour, was attacked on social media for being in poor taste and coming at a time when much of the country is on fire.

Clarkson suggests that Australia is "God's laboratory".

"A place far, far away where he could house all his experiments that had gone wrong".

"For millions of years, this big, sandy cupboard under the stairs went unnoticed. But then along came Captain Cook and now the world knows all about Oz and its stupid, dangerous creatures," he wrote.

Firefighters are seen as they try to protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales. Picture: AP
Firefighters are seen as they try to protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales. Picture: AP

"Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he's decided to set fire to it.

"It's been argued the fires raging across the country were caused by global warming or out-of-control barbies. But when you look at the footage, you know something biblical is going on," he continues.

CFA fire chief Steve Warrington at a destroyed house in Buchan. Picture: David Crosling
CFA fire chief Steve Warrington at a destroyed house in Buchan. Picture: David Crosling


"Thousands of homes have been obliterated. And people are dying. This has happened before in recent years and there's no doubt it will happen again. Which means people must accept that Australia isn't meant for human habitation," he writes.

Enrico Sgarbi at his destroyed property outside Lobethal. Picture: Brad Fleet
Enrico Sgarbi at his destroyed property outside Lobethal. Picture: Brad Fleet

Many people online failed to see the funny side of Clarkson's comments.

 

    Houses burn in ghost towns

    • 5th Jan 2020 7:22 AM

