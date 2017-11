THE Northern Star published a story online on October 25 about an application to extend an apprehended violence order between Lismore man Big Rob and another man, Andrew Stephen Benn.

The story originally incorrectly stated that police had applied for the AVO extension, but this was later changed to correctly report that Big Rob had in fact applied for the AVO, not police.

The headline in the story, which originally stated "Police apply for AVO to protect Big Rob” was also changed.