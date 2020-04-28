Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Ian Causley represented the electorates of Clarence and Page in a political career that spanned 23 years. Mr Causley died on Monday night aged 79.
MP Ian Causley represented the electorates of Clarence and Page in a political career that spanned 23 years. Mr Causley died on Monday night aged 79.
Breaking

Clarence Valley political heavyweight dies

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Apr 2020 11:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the Clarence Valley's political heavyweights of the 1980s and 90s has died.

Ian Raymond Causley was a fourth-generation canegrower from Warregah Island who went onto to carve a formidable career in politics across both the state and federal landscapes for more than two decades.

Born in Maclean, the National Party MP served as the Member of Clarence from 1984 to 1996 before switching to Federal politics and winning the Seat of Page in 1996 which he held until he retired in 2007.

Mr Causley served as a minister in the Greiner and Fahey state governments and federally as Deputy Speaker for the House of Representatives from 2002 to 2007, the final five years of the Howard government.

Mr Causley died on Monday evening, April 27. He was aged 79.

The Daily Examiner will be publishing more on Mr Causley's extensive political career and tributes from National Party colleagues.

canefarmers clarence obituary clarence valley grafton ian causley maclean national party obituaries politician
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        premium_icon EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        News A THREE-YEAR scientific study conducted by the CSIRO into the air, water and soil impacts of hydraulic fracturing found interesting results.

        • 28th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
        Former NRL star backs Warriors’ move to Lennox Head

        premium_icon Former NRL star backs Warriors’ move to Lennox Head

        Sport “It’s probably the best set-up they can get at the moment"

        Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        premium_icon Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        News YOU can still join in the Hemp Olympix joint rolling and bong throw events, Pot...

        • 28th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
        The news that every book-lover has been waiting for

        premium_icon The news that every book-lover has been waiting for

        News GOOD news for avid readers who are running out of books to keep them occupied.

        • 28th Apr 2020 9:00 AM