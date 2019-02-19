CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Make-up at first light, go for it...

Our Clarence Chatterbox is struggling with the make-up routines of some of these women, most notably Elizabeth.

IT IS that time of the year again when all eyes are fixed on the TV at 7.30pm from Sunday to Wednesday for our daily indulgence of Married at First Sight.

Yet again this year we are confronted with tall handsome men with hairless bodies and bulging biceps and crafted six- packs to match who have been matched with attractive small-waisted women with just the right number of subtle tattoos to be cool.

What I am struggling with are the make-up routines of some of these women, most notably Elizabeth.

I understand we, as women, are all different and have different approaches to how we look and how we present ourselves.

If I had to apply that much make-up to go to work the boss would have to pay me overtime.

If I have applied foundation, lipstick and I am out the door on time without wet hair I am winning.

Ines Basic from Married At First Sight.

The highlighting, toning, drawing and tracing that is required, I might as well take an art class and kill two birds with one stone.

Why is it that men can shower, chuck on some clothes (clean ones if you're lucky) and leave the house and be accepted as presentable?

Meanwhile, women are expected to spend hours applying different colours, and concealers on our faces, line our eyes and lips with pencils, enhance our cheeks like Ronald McDonald and put black goop on our eyelashes.

Or you can stick them on and be forever blinking like you are in a sandstorm.

The use of cosmetic for women dates back over 7000 years when the Romans would lighten their skin with lead.

These days in the search for eternal youth, society has come up with some surprisingly unique ways to stay looking youthful.

Have you tried the repair cream made from 92 per cent snail extract, or some egg white balm (if it doesn't work you could always make an nice omelette).

I think all women should do whatever they feel makes them happy and if spending hours doing your make-up in the morning helps you achieve that, I say go for it.