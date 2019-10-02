Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

CLARENCE CHAMPIONS: Gallery of all the grand final winners

Mitchell Keenan
by
2nd Oct 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAMPIONS: After a great period of winter sports grand finals, the Daily Examiner paid tribute to the teams that rose to the occasion, pouring their blood, sweat and tears into one last push in the big decider.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the new sports journalist at The Daily Examiner, this was my first taste of the Clarence Valley winter sports grand finals and I was blown away but just how much the region has to offer.

It's is clear to see why so much talent has been born in this region with its rich history across a wide range of sports.

I have witnessed elation and tribulation among both junior and senior athletes but the most amazing thing I have witnessed is the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed in victory or defeat.

This is a true sporting haven and I look forward to many more magical moments.

clarence champions clarence sport grand finals
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    News "FIX our roads” -- it's a common complaint on the Northern Rivers. But how many kilometres do our councils have to look after, and how much do they spend?

    PHOTOS: It's the ultimate man cave sale bonanza

    premium_icon PHOTOS: It's the ultimate man cave sale bonanza

    News Massive collection of Australiana memorabilia to go under the hammer

    175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    premium_icon 175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    News A development application for the Evans Head site has been lodged

    COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    premium_icon COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    Council News Is it time for there to be female quotas in local government