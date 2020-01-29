Smells, flies led to grisly find, court hears

A STRONG smell caught the attention of a SES volunteer as she swept through steep, rocky and muddy terrain searching for clues in a police investigation in 2016.

Today was the first day of a trial of accused murderer Mohammed Khan. Mr Khan has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

The jury heard evidence from SES volunteer Jennifer Harrison today about April 16, 2016, when she found an item of interest in a gully alonside the Fitzroy River.

The court heard evidence from Ms Harrison that she and other volunteers were conducting line searches on the right hand side of Sydney Gully (off MacAlister Street, Park Avenue), looking in from the river, during low tide, when she smelt something.

She said she looked in long grass and discovered an object that was wet and covered in flies.

Ms Harrison said there was "a really bad smell" coming from the object.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said Mr Alam's "body was found in a terrible state amongst the reeds in that gully".

"His head had been severed from his body and wrapped in jeans," he said.

Mr Phillips said it will be alleged that Mr Khan killed Mr Alam after he showed him photographic evidence or told Mr Khan about an affair Mr Alam's brother, Sha Alam, was having with Mr Khan's wife, Suparti Suparti.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare said the prosecutor's theory about how Mr Alam was killed was not "valid".

He said the prosecutor was "trying to force facts" into the prosecution theory to support their case.

Mr Hoare said there was no blood evidence or biological material found on Mr Khan, in Mr Khan's vehicle or at his house on Dean Street that connected Mr Khan to Mr Alam's death.

"Therefore there is no forensic link connecting Mohammed Khan with the killing of Syeid Alam," he said.

Mr Hoare added that Mr Khan was made aware of his wife's affair in mid February in 2016.

He said Mr Alam had attending a gathering at Mr Khan's house the Sunday before he disappeared, at the invite of Mr Khan.

Mr Phillips said Suparti Suparti was unhappy in her relationship with Mr Khan and started a new relationship.

Mr Phillips said a screenshot of a Skype chat between Suparti Suparti and Sha Alam Sha Alam where she was exposing herself was kept by her lover.

"Someone tried to get that image to the defendant," he said.

Mr Phillips said it was alleged Syeid Alam either told or showed Mr Khan the image on the night of April 5, which was the last time anyone saw Mr Alam alive.

"Having your throat cut and your head cleaved right off your body is a bad way to go," Mr Phillips said.

"It's a way of killing someone that speaks to a betrayal that could have come about as the result of the slow rotting of what was a friendship and the added bitterness that comes from a betrayal by a friend."

He said Mr Alam told his wife Ferdous that he was going fishing - something he did occasionally.

Meanwhile, Mr Phillips said Mr Khan had a visitor - Nor Alam - who left his house at 7pm on April 5 and saw Mr Khan head in the direction of the river as he left.

He said Mr Khan's vehicle was captured on Transport and Main Roads cameras at two locations - one on Lakes Creek Rd and Dean St intersection driving towards the river and the other on Queen Elizabeth Drive near the old bridge as it was heading back to Mr Khan's house on Dean St.

The court heard evidence from a Park Avenue resident who reported a car they suspected to be stolen parked outside their house on Thompson Street sometime between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on April 5 and reported it to police two days later.

The jury also heard evidence from the SES volunteer who discovered a headless body in reeds on the left hand side of Sydney Gully on April 16.

The trial continues tomorrow.