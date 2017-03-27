Claims of no debate on sand mining before its approval

DARK CLOUDS GATHERING: A resident action group in Lennox Head and Newrybar is calling on Ballina Council to hear their concern over sand mining in the area.

A RESIDENT action group in Lennox Head and Newrybar is calling on Ballina Council to hear their concern over sand mining in the area.

They believe further sand mining will detract from tourism, and put the environment at risk, pose a flood hazard and disrupt residents with their estimation of an extra 18,000 truck and trailers travelling along Ross Lane.

Tony Gilding, of Knockrow, said they were concerned about the visual, environmental and flood aspects of the sand mining.

Mr Gilding said they were extremely worried about the proposal for a new much larger sand mine in the area.

"We are asking not to be left out of the debate,” he said.

"We haven't even had a debate about whether sand mining is appropriate for this area.

"We call on council to talk to the residents and not approve another mine without full community consultation and debate at council.

"The current mine was approved by the Joint Regional Planning Panel with The Mayor on the panel.”

Ballina Sands mining manager Jack Krupski said they were not involved in the new sand mine proposed for the area.

"”It has nothing to do with Ballina Sands.

"It never has and it never will.”

He envisioned the Ballina Sands site at Ross Lane being closed and rehabilitated within four years whereupon it will be turned into a lake with vegetation and act as a bird sanctuary.

'No Sand Mines for Lennox' group have stated they believe that a new 3.2 million tonne sand mine is being proposed for Newrybar Swamp Road.

Ballina Shire Council town planner Rod Willis said council was aware that an application has been made to the State Government to get the specifications for an environmental impact statement undertaken.

"We have no knowledge of any details of any proposal and are precluded from speculation and will have to judge any application on face value,” Mr Willis said.

Kim Wright who has lived on Ross Lane for five years said the truck noise, and diesel fumes had dramatically worsened over the last six months.

Ms Wright said she had seen as many as three trucks in five minutes along the rural road.

"My worry is for the safety of local residents and tourists,” she said.

"People are trying to take risks to try and get around the trucks.”

"The road is not built for that volume of traffic.”

Ballina Sands mining manager Mr Krupski said they ran nine trucks in a day doing ten rounds meeting specified guidelines.

"We are doing a fill job and when that is complete we will stop running trucks,” he said.

"It is likely to finish within two weeks' time.”

In a separate issue residents have issued concern over the amount of sand being extracted.

Mr Willis said Ballina Shire Council has been monitoring production rates and were aware of high production split over two financial years and said any reference to levels of extraction still needed to be ascertained.

Ballina Sands mining manager Jack Krupski said they had absolutely not exceeded their extraction rates.

"We are within the licence extraction rates,” he said.

The issue of measuring sand extracted is extremely difficult with differences in cubic metres versus tonnage, wet versus dry sand, loose sand in the truck versus tight sand in the ground all affecting estimates.

Mr Willis said council was always considering ways of improving monitoring extraction industries including looking at the practicality aerial survey work.