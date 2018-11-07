Best mate of Liam Anderson to plead not guilty

Liam Anderson (bottom right with glasses) was killed in an alleged vicious assault at Queenscliff. His friend, Mathew Flame (top right, gold watch), has been accused of killing him.

THE best mate accused of murdering rocker Angry And­erson's son in a drug-fuelled rage will plead not guilty on the grounds of mental illness, his barrister claims.

Apprentice plumber Mat­hew Flame, who had allegedly consumed a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, became hellbent on quelling the "raging monster" he saw in friend Liam Anderson when he launched into a psychotic rage, punching and kicking him to death with his bare hands and feet on Sunday.

"It was a psychotic episode, he saw a raging monster in Liam and became distraught," Charles Waterhouse said.

Liam Anderson was allegedly murdered by his best mate. Picture: Facebook

Mathew Flame’s barrister claims he will be pleading not guilty on the grounds of mental illness. Picture: Facebook

"He suffered a psychotic episode, he had never had one before, he's never hurt anyone before and has a clean record.

"He's a humble plumber and this is out of character for him. He will plead not guilty by way of mental illness."

The pair had become friends two years ago, with Flame looking up to musician Liam and his famous father, Mr Waterstreet said.

Flame is said to be “destroyed” over the events that unfolded. Picture: Toby Zerna

Flame is said to be "destroyed" over the night's events when told by police what had happened during the early hours of Sunday and is undergoing a mental health assessment while in custody, Mr Waterstreet said.

"He is receiving the best psychiatric care his family can provide," he said.

"He's destroyed about what's happened, he's lost his best friend whom he adored."

Flame allegedly beat Liam to death in a Northern Beaches park just after 6am on Sunday.

Police will allege officers ­arrested Flame using capsicum spray in a Queenscliff park as he was battering Liam who lay motionless face down on the ground.

Flame’s barrister Charles Waterstreet has described it as a “psychotic episode”. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Police claim Flame told ­investigators hours afterwards that bashing the man he had called his "homie" to death, was "the only way he could ­escape from the reality he was suffering under".

"The accused states that he knew what he was doing at the time of the attack, but had no control over his actions," the police facts say.

Flame's mother Joan Monmouth yesterday apologised to the Anderson family.

"As a mother I can only imagine the terrible pain of losing a son, he was family to us.

Police will allege the pair had taken MDMA, drank alco­hol and smoked cannabis at a city nightclub before the attack.