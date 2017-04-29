24°
Claims Jet Star denied refund to 11-year-old with cancer

Alina Rylko
| 29th Apr 2017 5:04 PM Updated: 6:48 PM
Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.
Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.

THERE are claims Jet Star has denied a ticket refund to an 11-year-old with end-stage cancer.

Richard Guy said he expected the budget carrier to show more compassion for his son, who was too ill to fly to Melbourne for his grandmother's birthday.

Plans to fly from Ballina Airport on May 4 and return on May 7 were devastated after Miles was hospitalised, requiring a tube feed and intense chemotherapy at Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Mr Guy - an emergency ward nurse at Lismore Base Hospital - phoned Jet Star on April 24, pleading for a $220-refund for two tickets because his son was immune-compromised and could not travel.

After over an hour on the phone, it's claimed Mr Guy was asked to submit evidence of his son's illness online using the Ask Jess chat feature, which was manned by a robot and then human operator, 'Roda'.

"I needed have a medical certificate with Miles' diagnosis on it from the oncologist with the travel dates and all that info on a letter head, and I uploaded that," Mr Guy said.

Refused a refund, Mr Richard was offered a credit voucher to use to go towards any Jet Star flight, but it had to be used within six or 12 months time.

"I don't know if Miles will be able to fly in 12 months' time, his prognosis is stage four metastatic cancer," Mr Guy said.

"He has spinal metastasis, metastasis in his bones, how would I know I would travel in 12 months' time?

"It's just not something I want to think about right now."

Mr Guy said he had hoped the airline would show more compassion.

"Roda said I should just be grateful that I am getting a credit for my ticket, because it's not their policy," Mr Guy said.

Miles Guy is undergoing intense chemotherapy.
Miles Guy is undergoing intense chemotherapy.

"I think Jet Star is a soulless and heartless corporation, showing that they don't care about human beings.

"They don't care about anyone else but their bottom line and then to be told to be grateful is just horrible."

Mr Guy said the $220 refund would have made a significant impact on the family's tight budget.

"We're living in Brisbane at the moment and I'm not working; the meds and outpatient scans are costing a fortune," Mr Guy said.

"$220 to us at the moment is a lot - it's basically enough for us to keep going another week - and to them it's nothing, and that why I'm so angry about it.

"I'm never flying Jet Star again."

Mr Guy was provided no receipt of the conversation having taken place and several days on he has yet to receive his credit voucher.

Jet Star has been contacted for comment.

The Guy family was living on in Northern Rivers NSW, before having to move to Brisbane for Miles' treatment.
The Guy family was living on in Northern Rivers NSW, before having to move to Brisbane for Miles' treatment.
Lismore Northern Star

