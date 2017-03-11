29°
Claims Ballina hotel room used for drugs

Alina Rylko
| 11th Mar 2017 11:09 AM Updated: 11:13 AM
Police located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, extensive drug ledgers and other paraphernalia

POLICE will alleged a hotel room was being used to deal drugs after detectives raided a Ballina motel on Thursday.

About 1:30pm, Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant on a room at a Ballina motel.

Police said they located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, extensive drug ledgers and other paraphernalia indicative of drug supply. 

A Lismore Local Court court attendance notice was issued to a woman who had arrived at the room whilst police were executing the warrant and further arrests are expected.

Police allege the room was being used to supply prohibited drugs.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  claims ballina hotel drugs

