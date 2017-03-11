Claims Ballina hotel room used for drugs

Police located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, extensive drug ledgers and other paraphernalia

POLICE will alleged a hotel room was being used to deal drugs after detectives raided a Ballina motel on Thursday.

About 1:30pm, Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant on a room at a Ballina motel.

Police said they located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, extensive drug ledgers and other paraphernalia indicative of drug supply.

A Lismore Local Court court attendance notice was issued to a woman who had arrived at the room whilst police were executing the warrant and further arrests are expected.

Police allege the room was being used to supply prohibited drugs.