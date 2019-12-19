Claims a grass fire was deliberately lit

GRASS FIRE: A witness has claimed a man was observed deliberately lighting a grass fire on Richmond Hill Rd, Richmond Hill on December 18, 2019. File Photo.

GRASS FIRE: A witness has claimed a man was observed deliberately lighting a grass fire on Richmond Hill Rd, Richmond Hill on December 18, 2019. File Photo.

ON A day of Total Fire Ban, a grass fire on the outskirts of Lismore may have been deliberately lit according to emergency services.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters were called to a grass fire at Richmond Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

“We were called to a grass fire at on Richmond Hill Road about 3.30pm,” he said.

“A gentleman was sighted leaving the scene in a hurry and a witness claimed she saw him light the fire.”

The spokesman said a lighter was found at scene that may or may not have been used to start the fire.

“We bagged the lighter and left it with the witness to hand over the police when they arrived,” he said.

“The man was described a middle-aged and making his way on foot to Bexhill.

“Given the current conditions we don’t want anyone going around lighting fires, it is unfortunate that some appear to be deliberately lit.”

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said if anyone is seen acting suspiciously in the bush, people should call police immediately.

“If anyone sees someone acting suspiciously they should call police and record any registration or descriptions as police are actively pursuing all reports of arson,” he said.

“Police are also patrolling areas where emergency warnings are in place and working with RFS and other emergency services to keep people safe and protect property.”

Anyone with any information on people lighting fires can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.