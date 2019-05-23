Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia owner James Bindoff holds a Flinders Ranges Scorpion. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia owner James Bindoff holds a Flinders Ranges Scorpion. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Business

Unique pet shop Animal and Reptile Supplies Australia opens

by KEAGAN ELDER
23rd May 2019 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

To some this unique new Townsville store may appear more like a little shop of horrors.

The specialised pet shop is centred around your more unusual pets including spiders, scorpions and snakes.

Owner James Bindoff said exotic pets were "an absolute booming trade" in Townsville.

"We're a reptile specialist store. I also specialise in tarantulas and scorpions," he said.

Mr Bindoff has a large following online with his Reptiles and Invertebrates page attracting more than 12,000 followers. He said his fascination with unusual pets started when he was a child.

"Way back in the day I had some snakes as a pet. I lived on a farm and could catch snakes for a pet and let them go," he said.

 

Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia owner James Bindoff with a Selenotypus Sp. Tarantula. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia owner James Bindoff with a Selenotypus Sp. Tarantula. Picture: Shae Beplate.

 

A Selenotypus Sp. Tarantula pictured at Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia. Picture: Shae Beplate.
A Selenotypus Sp. Tarantula pictured at Animal & Reptile Supplies Australia. Picture: Shae Beplate.

 

As his interest grew, he realised he could make money out of it by selling the leftover food he bought wholesale.

"I had 20 snakes at one tome, I was spending $300 a fortnight on food," he said.

Realising the expense of keeping exotic pets, Mr Bindoff sought to make it a more affordable hobby by opening his shop.

Mr Bindoff said the Ingham Rd shop opened a fortnight ago and was getting more stock in each week.

"It's just food and supplies at the time being," he said.

"We will be getting reptiles and fish there - it's just as the shop grows. It's getting bigger every week."

Mr Bindoff said the shop also sold more traditional pet products for cats and dogs, but its point of difference was selling reptile supplies at more affordable prices.

More Stories

animal and reptile supplies australia animals business pet shop

Top Stories

    Will there be job losses as council fixes $6m black hole?

    premium_icon Will there be job losses as council fixes $6m black hole?

    Council News LISMORE City Council's general manager says a proposed 31 per cent rate rise is "not fixed" as they wait for feedback from the community.

    Bishop to raise issue of child abuse when he meets the Pope

    premium_icon Bishop to raise issue of child abuse when he meets the Pope

    Religion & Spirituality Lismore Catholic Bishop Gregory Homeming will visit Rome in June

    Casino gets fresh with new fruit and veg shop

    premium_icon Casino gets fresh with new fruit and veg shop

    Business The corner site had been empty for more than six years

    Ocean pool plans to go before council

    premium_icon Ocean pool plans to go before council

    Council News Councillors have been recommended to hold off on planning changes