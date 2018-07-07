Menu
This is the 33rd year the Gorillas have run in the City 2 Surf.
City2Surf means more than monkey business

Samantha Poate
7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

YOU'D have to be bananas to enter the City2Surf - let alone to complete it in a gorilla suit.

However for one Woodburn man, the annual event and his antics are more than monkey business, with his family tradition now having raised thousands of dollars over the past few years.

Paul Stanley-Jones began competing the the City 2 Surf back in the early 80s and after a few years competing, he decided to mix things up a little.

"My mate and I decided to do something different so we went to the local fancy dress shop to look for something that might stand out in the crowd,” Mr Stanley-Jones said.

"There were two big gorilla suits hanging up on the wall and we saw them straight up and thought, yes - that's it.”

Mr Stanley-Jones began raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation about four years ago, following his father's diagnosis with the illness.

"He actually past away three years ago from it,” he said.

In keeping with the family tradition, Mr Stanely-Jones hopes to raise his $2000 target this year, before he competes in the race on Sunday August 12.

"My sons have started doing it with us as well, so we are trying to bring up the younger generation to keep it going,” he said.

"There has always been a Stanley-Jones in one of the suits.”

Mr Stanely-Jones will be joined by six other Woodburn locals, with seventeen of his friends and family taking part in the event.

"It's something I look forward to every year, it's a super fun day.”

"We make people laugh, we scare people, it's an awesome day all round.”

Help the Gorillas meet their fundraising target but donating at, https://city2surf2018.everydayhero.com/au/paul-stanley-jones.

