City shows its colours on marriage equality

Councillor Darlene Cook was successful in getting Lismore City Council to agree to fly a rainbow flag in Lismore as part of a wider Australian marriage equality campaign with other councils.

LISMORE City Council will fly a rainbow flag indefinitely in a show of support for marriage equality following a vote at its June meeting.

Councillor Darlene Cook brought the motion after she was contacted by the Australian Marriage Equality Campaign which was engaging all councils to show solidarity on the issue.

A supporter of the campaign, Cr Cook said the council passed a motion in 2013 supporting same sex marriage in Australia in principle but she wanted the body "to reconfirm that commitment".

"Marriage equality would be the ultimate recognition that we are not second class citizens in our own country," Cr Cook said.

"It would be the long overdue culmination of decades' of campaigning which commenced by getting homosexuality decriminalised.

"It has been a quiet evolution in gaining recognition of our relationships for taxation purposes, pensions, super, childcare, and ensuring our wishes are respected during hospitalisation and death.

"These little tiny steps all mean a huge amount.

"In the same way other civil rights movements and humanitarian causes have been vindicated in hindsight as justified, noble, and for the betterment of humanity we will look back at it all and issue a collective gasp at our own inhumanity and intolerance and the awful way we oppressed members of our community."

Cr Cook said she was immensely proud of how Lismore had matured and grown out of its homophobic culture of the 1980s.

She said the flag would be placed in a prominent position in the city, but at this stage an exact location had not been decided.

Byron Bay has also pledged support for marriage equality.

Byron Bay mayor Simon Richardson was quoted as far back as 2013 saying he wanted Byron Shire to "lead the charge" for marriage equality in Australia and was considering producing symbolic marriage certificates that he could present at ceremonies for same-sex couples.

Recently it was announced that Belongil Creek Bridge would be repainted in rainbow colours as a symbol of unity.

About 46 other councils are listed on the marriageequality.org.au website as supporting marriage equality.