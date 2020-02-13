Why you'll be seeing a lot of purple in Lismore next week

TURNING PURPLE: Looking colourful are (from left) April Raymond, Eleanor Anderssen and Kate Weber. Photo: Kevin Farmer

PREPARE for the city to be painted purple this month ahead of Lismore's Relay for Life event in March.

This year the Lismore and Villages Relay For Life committee have decided to spice things up by introducing the first ever Purple Week, in order to raise awareness for the upcoming event.

Purple Week is set to take place next week in the Lismore community and surrounds from Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23.

Community relations co-ordinator Erin Turnbull said local businesses are encouraged to dress their shopfronts purple to inspire participation in the upcoming Relay For Life and raise awareness around local Cancer Council services.

"We have had so much support already with over 50 local businesses registering their interest in participating," Ms Turnbull said.

"The support in this community is incredible and puts our committee in a great position to hold a successful Relay For Life on March 28 and 29."

Lismore and Villages Relay for Life chairwoman Leanne Thompson said once registered, the committee will deliver a Purple Week Kit filled with streamers, posters and balloons.

She said Relay For Life shirts can also be borrowed as decorations.

Ms Thompson said businesses are asked to dress their shopfront purple for the week and one lucky winner will be awarded the 'Best Dressed Window' trophy as a thank you for their participation and gratitude for their efforts.

"We are encouraging businesses to hold a workplace fundraiser that week to assist us in raising vital funds needed to continue the incredible work the Cancer Council does in the Lismore community," she said.

"You can hold an office morning tea, a team barbecue, a dress-up day or have donation boxes in your business during this time"

The committee encourages businesses to register their interest to participate in Purple Week with chairwoman Leanne Thompson on lismorerelayforlife.chair@gmail.com or community relations co-ordinator Erin Turnbull on erin.turnbull@nswcc.org.au as soon as possible.

The 2020 Lismore and Villages Relay For Life will be held on Saturday March 28 and Sunday March 29 at Southern Cross University's Lismore campus.

"We could not run Relay For Life event without the support of our local community, and we are excited to present that another local major sponsor BCU has jumped on board in supporting our event," Ms Thompson said.

To register your team today for Relay For Life, please contact Erin Turnbull at Cancer Council NSW on 6639 1300 or visit https://www.cancercouncil.org.au/lismorerelay