Citizens review flood plan

The Northern Rivers region in flood as seen from the air.

A GROUP of five community residents have piped up on the management of future floods - dubbed an "unfortunate bureaucratic fiasco” - after finding an imbalance among the reviews.

Beth Trevan said of 12 reviews being done on the March Flood - to the best of their knowledge - only the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry "suffered personal and financial loss during the event”; the remainder came from an organisational point of view.

The Citizens Review was thus prepared with hopes "community voice” would be considered for determining management of future floods.

The report acknowledged the "interpretation and management of the Lismore March flood warning system handled by the NSW and Richmond Tweed SES have been described as chaotic and grossly negligent.”

The report delved in to issues including the levee, flood variations, the Bureau of Meteorology's role, SES management, bulletins and evacuations orders.

"The lack of timely warning, coupled with the premature evacuation order, led to unprecedented and avoidable costs to those in the community who obeyed them,” the report stated.

It was also written: "The Flood Warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) underestimated the situation and were not upgraded in a timeframe reflecting the evolving emergency conditions. Many practical measures need to be implemented to avoid a repeat of this unfortunate bureaucratic fiasco.”

The Citizens Review's recommendations included the "SES Unit be front and centre in an emergency flood situation” and must support the regional team to sign off on warnings and orders, and the Regional Headquarters work as a team to support the SES.

At the time of writing the review was Keith Alcock, Dr Roslyn Irwin, Tony Madden, Peter Thorpe, Beth Trevan.

A copy of the report was sent by the residents to the the Minister for Police and Minister for Emergency Services, the Commissioner NSW SES, the Director of the Bureau of Meteorology, The Hon Kevin Hogan MP and The Hon Thomas George MP.