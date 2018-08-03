CITIZEN'S ARREST: Man charged over up-skirting incident

A Northern Rivers man will face court after allegedly taking photographs up a girl's skirt at a Lismore event.

A MEMBER of the public conducted a citizens' arrest to help detain a man who allegedly took inappropriate photos of a child.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said the accused was at the Lismore Aviation Expo when he was seen acting suspiciously on Sunday.

The man first appeared to take photographs of the aircraft, but allegedly then pointed his camera up a young girl's skirt.

"He was seen by a member of the public taking photos,” Insp Johnston said.

"A witness saw that the camera was pointed towards a young female.”

She said the witness arrested the man and took him to the event's security area.

Police attended and the 62-year-old Northern Rivers man was charged with two counts of producing child abuse material.

He was released on bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court on September 3.