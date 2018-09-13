Citizen's arrest after stabbing incident

Police have charged a woman with threatening to stab another woman in Byron Bay.

Police have charged a woman with threatening to stab another woman in Byron Bay. Trevor Veale

A MEMBER of the public made a citizen's arrest after a woman allegedly threatened to stab someone in Byron Bay this week.

The woman, a 47-year-old, from Bomaderry in the Shoalhaven area, was arrested by a member of the public about 4.25pm on Wednesday before police arrived at the scene on the corner of Blackbutt Place and Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay.

Police arrested the woman and took her to Byron Central Hospital for a medical assessment.

Police said the woman who was threatened was not known to the accused.

She was later released from hospital but was refused bail to face Byron Bay Local Court this morning, charged with being armed with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.