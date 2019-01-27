Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

EVENT manager and volunteer Aliison Kelly has been named Lismore's 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Ms Kelly has volunteered her time and skills with Lismore-based Friends of the Koala for four years and has been a long-time volunteer with LightnUp, in which she helps to produce and co-ordinate the annual Lismore Lantern Parade.

She was involved in the creation of dirtgirlworld and has had a hand in a number of Screenworks projects.

Ms Kelly is also manager of the annual Lismore Friendship Festival, is on the organising committee of the New Italy Museum's Carnevale Italiano.

Photos View Photo Gallery

She was spoken highly of by her unnamed nominator.

"Aliison's friendly, practical demeanour has helped energise many events, markets and workshops in this community over many years, and her strength and resilience has helped many projects come to fruition,” her nominator said.

"She is generous, honest and approachable, and it is long overdue that she was recognised for her unfailing contribution to so many community-based programs conducted in Lismore and district.”

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said while the judging committee was left with a tough decision, Ms Kelly's extensive volunteer work meant she was ultimately a clear choice.

"Aliison is well-known to many people in our community and I am very pleased to name her the 2019 Lismore Citizen of the Year,” Cr Smith said.

"She has given her time and energy to many local causes and willingly shares her professional skills with community groups and volunteers to build capacity within those organisations.

"Anyone who knows Aliison knows that she always contributes with a smile, and genuinely loves working with others in the community.

"She is driven by a love of people and a totally unselfish desire to make her community a wonderful place to live, connect and celebrate. She is a truly deserving winner of this award.”

Lily Harrison, meanwhile, was named Lismore's Young Citizen of the Year at the weekend.

Lily, who will enter Year 12 this year, began volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Service Cafe when she was 15.

She's helped the Aboriginal Maternal Infant Health Service, distributed sanitary products to homeless and vulnerable women and received the NSW Order of Australia branch John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award last year, and the ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award in 2017.

The Aboriginal Citizen of the Year award went to Malachi Canning, a 12-year-old para-athlete who won gold for discus and claimed three personal bests at the PSSA State Athletics in Sydney last year, along with a host of other honours.

John Maloney, who's been the bell ringer at St Carthage's Cathedral for the past 35 years, claimed the Services in Community (individual) award. Mr Maloney has also volunteered with community radio, a role which saw him stay at the station for three days during the March 2017 flood to help keep the community informed.

The group Services in Community award went to the 1979 Terania Forest Blockaders, who will this year mark 40 years since their successful protest to save North Coast rainforest which led to the creation of Nightcap National Park.

Lismore's sportspeople of the year were hockey stalwart Paul Leadbeater (senior award) and netballer Matilda Elliott, 15.

The Sports Team award went to the Lismore Swans Australian Football Club Women's Team.

Long-time Landcare supporter Vivian Martin was awarded the Sustainable Environment honour while Ted Trudgeon claimed the Arts/Cultural award for his involvement with the Richmond River Historical Society.