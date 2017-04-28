22°
Circus Oz will teach us what model citizens look like

Javier Encalada
| 28th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
PLAYFUL: Circus Oz's Model Citizens blends acrobatic circus with live music, lighting, physical improbability and plenty of absurdity.
Robert Blackburn

MODEL Citizens is Circus Oz's new production, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia in the first creation by new Artistic Director Rob Tannion.

The action unfolds within the cleverly designed model kit world which challenges perspective, scale and normality.

Oversized everyday objects become an intriguing new playground of possibilities for the all-human ensemble, offering a new life as unexpected circus equipment.

The cast performs juggling from a 6m safety pin, back-flipping off a giant vertical clothes peg, getting tangled in an oversized cotton reel, or flying high in an enormous pair of aerial undies.

Jarred Dewey is a new member of Circus Oz in the ensemble coming to visit, and he is keen to come back after performing in at Lismore in 2013 with Circa.

"I love Lismore, I often go to visit it as one of my best friend's mum lives there," he said.

"I have also been to Tropical Fruits, and I have also performed at the Brunswick Picture House's Cheeky Cabaret late last year."

 

SIZE MATTERS: Jarred Dewey is part of the cast of Model Citizens, the show Circus Oz is bringing to Lismore.
Rob Blackburn

Dewey said the show is about the myths of modern Australia, and that allows each viewer to bring their own ideas of this into the show.

"Lots of people will relate to different characters," he said.

"Circus Oz is known for political and social commentary, and we use oversized props to get the point across, and it can be quite dark, but the show is also quite funny and fun to watch."

"This show explores what is a model citizen, in the true definition of what we think a model citizen is."

With a total of nine performers and two musicians on stage, the show is a two-hour event with a 20-minute interval.

"This gives us the chance to take the audience in quite a journey," Mr Dewey said.

Jarred Dewey's character in Model Citizen is one that tries to keep the status quo.

"Mine is the character that likes all things normal and quite structured," he said.

"I make sure that everything is in order, but there are other characters that break that order.

"It's about him finding his feet in this world and other people doing the same from their point of view and being true to themselves.

"My character is almost facist, diplomatic but very passive aggressive, and developing it was a challenge but I love to be pushed in that way," he said.

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bountry St, Lismore, on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, at 1pm (Saturday) and &.30pm (Saturday and Sunday). $55. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  circus oz lismore lismore city hall model citizen norpa northern rivers entertainment whatson

