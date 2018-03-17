Menu
SHOW: Peepshow will premiere on the Northern Rivers.
Art & Theatre

Circa's new performance is a Peepshow

17th Mar 2018 1:18 PM

INTERNATIONALLY- renown, Australian-based troupe Circa Contemporary Circus will premiere Peepshow later this month in the Northern Rivers.

Circa's Peepshow will have its world-premiere at NORPA before making two additional Australian stops at Geelong and Darwin.

NORPA artistic director Julian Louis said this will be an unforgettable experience.

"If you haven't seen Circa, expect to experience circus like you never have before - a breathtakingly powerful blend of human emotion and incredible feats of skill,” he said.

Circa's Peepshow is described as a seductive dance through the hall of mirrors that is the imagination, and is created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, alongside director Libby McDonnell and the Circa ensemble.

Mr Lifschitz said Circa's Peepshow is about looking and about being seen.

"It's playful, it's funny, it's a bit surreal, it's a bit sexy,” he said.

"I hope that Peepshow is one of those shows which is able to transform people's expectations, bringing us new sensibilities with unexpected pleasures, and bridges the world between art and entertainment.”

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, from March 22-24 at 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au or phone 1300 066 772 for more information. Suitable for ages 12 years and over.
